Capital City Pride festival maintains traditions while embracing new spirit
In this era of protests, some younger activists have questioned the relevance of traditional Pride celebrations, but there is room for both, said Gina Thompson, chairperson of Capital City Pride, and longtime organizer Anna Schlecht, who this year is volunteering behind the scenes. "Younger LGBTQ radical activists see Capital City Pride as Lakefair with drag queens," Schlecht said in a phone interview last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC