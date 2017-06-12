Capital City Pride festival maintains traditions while embracing new spirit

In this era of protests, some younger activists have questioned the relevance of traditional Pride celebrations, but there is room for both, said Gina Thompson, chairperson of Capital City Pride, and longtime organizer Anna Schlecht, who this year is volunteering behind the scenes. "Younger LGBTQ radical activists see Capital City Pride as Lakefair with drag queens," Schlecht said in a phone interview last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.