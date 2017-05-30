Can a new downtown toilet flush away Olympiaa s poop problem?
The city of Olympia took a step toward meeting the demand for 24-hour restrooms Friday, opening newly remodeled facilities at Percival Landing. The restroom - located at the end of Sylvester Street near Bayview Thriftway - joins a 24-hour porta-potty at the Artesian Commons Park, porta-potties on Adams Street near the Salvation Army, and a temporary, state-run bathroom at Heritage Park as downtown Olympia's all-hours restrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Sat
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC