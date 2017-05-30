Can a new downtown toilet flush away Olympiaa s poop problem?

The city of Olympia took a step toward meeting the demand for 24-hour restrooms Friday, opening newly remodeled facilities at Percival Landing. The restroom - located at the end of Sylvester Street near Bayview Thriftway - joins a 24-hour porta-potty at the Artesian Commons Park, porta-potties on Adams Street near the Salvation Army, and a temporary, state-run bathroom at Heritage Park as downtown Olympia's all-hours restrooms.

