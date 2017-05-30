Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Tar...

Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By 'Mob' Shut Down Amid Threats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Forward

A day after a Jewish professor's complaints about being targeted by a left-wing "campus mob" went viral, his college was shut down in response to what the school called a "direct threat." The nature of the threat that closed Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington was not immediately clear, and spokespeople for the university and the campus police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May 27 kyman 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) May 27 Wilson whilty 26
News Legislators getting yearly raises of 2 percent,... May 23 Bob Page 1
Increase Penile Size Naturally May 19 BRADRILEY5546 1
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr '17 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr '17 pussypussythot 8
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,454,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC