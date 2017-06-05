Bicycle vs. truck crash closes Boulev...

Bicycle vs. truck crash closes Boulevard Road near Washington Middle School

18 hrs ago

A Washington Middle School student was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital Tuesday afternoon with a possible broken ankle after a crash involving a pickup truck and bicycle, according to Olympia police. The boy, who was riding a bicycle, was thought to have crashed into the truck about 3 p.m., Sgt.

