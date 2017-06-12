All grown up: Olympia Coffee set to expand to Seattle, Tacoma
Olympia Coffee Roasting Co., which operates three cafes in Olympia , is set to open new cafes in West Seattle and Tacoma this fall. The West Seattle location at 3810 California Ave. SW is expected to open in September or October, while the Tacoma location is set for November, owner Oliver Stormshak said Sunday.
