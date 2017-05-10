Your Monday morning commute could be delayed more than usual
Hogum Bay Road Northeast, between Willamette Drive Northeast and 28th Avenue Northeast, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday so that a new stormwater line can be installed. Detour information will be posted on Marvin Road during the closure, according to the city of Lacey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC