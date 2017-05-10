Woman takes on cleanup of west Olympia eyesore
A two-acre nuisance property covered in old vehicles, rotting garbage and discarded hypodermic needles is finally getting a clean up under new owner Angela Ducharme. A former salvage yard in west Olympia that's littered with junk vehicles, scrap metal and trash near The Evergreen State College is getting cleaned up.
