Woman missing in bear infested Montan...

Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr 24 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr 24 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr '17 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr '17 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar '17 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC