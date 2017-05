Whata s Happening for May 9

Read more: The Olympian

Swede Day royalty coronation: The 38th annual event for juniors at Rochester High School is 6 p.m. Saturday at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St., Rochester. Contenders are Shelby Baird, Allison Beagley, Katie Long, Elizabeth Miller and Krimzyn Robarge.

