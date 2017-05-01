Whata s Happening for May 1

Rich Marlatat of Olympia carries his son, Cody, as he races down the European Super Slide alongside friend Matthew Powers of Kent and his son, Lincoln, during the annual Lacey Spring Fun Fair at Saint Martin's University. This year's event is May 6-7, Free shuttle 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday from South Sound Center to the fair at Saint Martin's University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.

