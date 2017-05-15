Washington governor signs 12-month birth control refill bill

Under the new law, any health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2018 that includes contraceptive coverage must reimburse for a 12-month supply, unless the patient requests a smaller supply. Under the new law, any health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2018 that includes contraceptive coverage must reimburse for a 12-month supply, unless the patient requests a smaller supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.