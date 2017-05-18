Verdict reached in Thompson/Chaplin trial

Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin were found guilty Thursday of a lesser charge - third degree assault - in their trial resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald. Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin were found guilty Thursday of a lesser charge - third degree assault - in their trial resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald.

