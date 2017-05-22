Unmask those protesters, says lawmaker angered by May Day damage
Protesters busted windows and threw rocks at police on May Day in Olympia this year, and one state lawmaker contends the masks some demonstrators wore were partly to blame. State Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, says anonymity emboldens protesters who might cause property damage and become violent, so he introduced legislation Monday that would ban the wearing of hoods, masks and bandannas at a public event if they cover a person's face.
