Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customers
The Washington Attorney General's Office says ride-hailing service Uber has agreed to pay $40,000 and to stop sending unsolicited text messages to customers in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in the state received texts and didn't know how to stop them.
