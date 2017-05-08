Two-time sex offender registers to live in Olympia
The Olympia Police Department is releasing information regarding level 3 sex offender, Daniel Lee Pens, 61, who has been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. At age 24, Pens was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape in the case of a sexual assault on a unknown 19-year-old female, and sexual assault of an unknown 26-year-old female, as well as physically assaulting an unknown 56-year-old female.
