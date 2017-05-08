Two-time sex offender registers to li...

Two-time sex offender registers to live in Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The Olympia Police Department is releasing information regarding level 3 sex offender, Daniel Lee Pens, 61, who has been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. At age 24, Pens was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape in the case of a sexual assault on a unknown 19-year-old female, and sexual assault of an unknown 26-year-old female, as well as physically assaulting an unknown 56-year-old female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr 24 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr 24 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr '17 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr '17 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar '17 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC