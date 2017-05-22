Tuesdaya s weather: Warm, but not hot
If you planned to call in sick so you could sunbathe Tuesday, rethink your plans: Tuesday's weather is not expected to be as warm. In fact, the change in weather is part of a mid-week cooling trend, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislators getting yearly raises of 2 percent,...
|6 hr
|Bob Page
|1
|Increase Penile Size Naturally
|May 19
|BRADRILEY5546
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC