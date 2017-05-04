Traffic signal at Yelm Highway and Normandy Drive to be repaired Sunday
City of Olympia crews will work Sunday to repair the traffic signal controller cabinet at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Normandy Drive Southeast near Indian Summer Golf and Country Club that was damaged in the storm. Traffic signal work originally scheduled to take place at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Perry Street Northwest has been postponed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC