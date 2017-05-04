Toxic blue-green algae found at Summit Lake
Blue-green algae has been discovered on Summit Lake, and Thurston County officials are warning residents and recreationalists to take extra precautions to avoid health risks from its potential toxins. Thurston County Health Department officials took a sample on Thursday to test for toxins.
