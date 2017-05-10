Time to break out the raincoats, again
The wet winter weather hasn't left Olympia yet. Residents can expect more rain in the next seven days - on top of the 30.54 inches we've had since Jan. 1. Police, fire and power personnel work to extricate a motorist in a silver car who was hit by a falling power pole and live wires along Yelm Highway near Normandy Dr. after a brief but powerful lightning storm passed through late Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC