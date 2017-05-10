Time to break out the raincoats, again

Time to break out the raincoats, again

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The wet winter weather hasn't left Olympia yet. Residents can expect more rain in the next seven days - on top of the 30.54 inches we've had since Jan. 1. Police, fire and power personnel work to extricate a motorist in a silver car who was hit by a falling power pole and live wires along Yelm Highway near Normandy Dr. after a brief but powerful lightning storm passed through late Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr 24 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr 24 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr '17 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr '17 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar '17 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC