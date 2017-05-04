This graduation speech from a death-row inmate sparked a national outcry nearly 2 decades ago

Abu-Jamal was on death row at the time of the graduation, so Evergreen played a 13-minute tape-recorded speech for the audience. Abu-Jamal was removed from death row in 2011 and is currently That decision spurred vehement outcry from many students, police officers, public officials offended by the decision, and some students walked out from the speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.