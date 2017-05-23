These pups could follow in their crim...

These pups could follow in their crime-fighting dada s paw prints

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Their litter of pure-bred German shepherd puppies was born May 16. The two male and two female pups, and their parents, are doing well, Olympia Police Department officials posted on Twitter. Melnic retired in December after working for the department for six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... Tue Hcp25 1
News Legislators getting yearly raises of 2 percent,... Tue Bob Page 1
Increase Penile Size Naturally May 19 BRADRILEY5546 1
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr 24 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr '17 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr '17 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr '17 MartinHammerzz 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC