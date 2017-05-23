These pups could follow in their crime-fighting dada s paw prints
Their litter of pure-bred German shepherd puppies was born May 16. The two male and two female pups, and their parents, are doing well, Olympia Police Department officials posted on Twitter. Melnic retired in December after working for the department for six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|Tue
|Hcp25
|1
|Legislators getting yearly raises of 2 percent,...
|Tue
|Bob Page
|1
|Increase Penile Size Naturally
|May 19
|BRADRILEY5546
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr '17
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC