The Thunderbolt: TB 170512 Cold Steel Arms 2X, Segment 1
This week's archive radio show starts right off with the Toothless Old Grandpa stealing my microphone! Where the hell can we go from there? We next delineate both the problem of Ted Nugent and the solution to Ted Nugent not only all in the same neat concise package, but a package that Mr. Nugent himself wrapped up for me! Then - we encourage Thunderbolt listeners to go F%@# yourselves! Mr. Thunderbolt then makes a true personal confession about manipulating his listeners, we discuss some political false flags, we garner the wisdom of the cosmos with The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt - and for the finale we have an eye-opening expose on the conditions facing foster children in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC