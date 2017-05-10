The Thunderbolt: TB 170512 Cold Steel...

The Thunderbolt: TB 170512 Cold Steel Arms 2X, Segment 1

This week's archive radio show starts right off with the Toothless Old Grandpa stealing my microphone! Where the hell can we go from there? We next delineate both the problem of Ted Nugent and the solution to Ted Nugent not only all in the same neat concise package, but a package that Mr. Nugent himself wrapped up for me! Then - we encourage Thunderbolt listeners to go F%@# yourselves! Mr. Thunderbolt then makes a true personal confession about manipulating his listeners, we discuss some political false flags, we garner the wisdom of the cosmos with The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt - and for the finale we have an eye-opening expose on the conditions facing foster children in the United States.

