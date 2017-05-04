The Thunderbolt: TB 170505 Unquestioned Assumptions, Segment 1

We start this week's radio program right off the bat by prognosticating the possibility that God might be some nerd from a completely different space-time continuum who is completely unaware of our very existence. Next, we point out the fact that the Rump has now obviously been thoroughly schooled and that our rebel president is now playing ball - meaning that we can count on more business-as-usual.

