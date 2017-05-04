The Thunderbolt: TB 170505 Unquestioned Assumptions, Segment 1
We start this week's radio program right off the bat by prognosticating the possibility that God might be some nerd from a completely different space-time continuum who is completely unaware of our very existence. Next, we point out the fact that the Rump has now obviously been thoroughly schooled and that our rebel president is now playing ball - meaning that we can count on more business-as-usual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC