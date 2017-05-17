The Olympia couple that brought you 222 Market wins tourism award

Tucked in behind the bustling lunchtime crowds at The Bread Peddler and Creperie in downtown Olympia, developers Gray Graham and wife, Joy Graham, survey what will be the open food court at their 222 Market building on Capitol Way North on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Joy and Gray Graham have won a tourism visionary award for their artisan food market, 222 Market, in downtown Olympia.

