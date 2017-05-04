Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county
A powerful storm charged with multiple lightning strikes raced through the area Thursday, May 4, 2017, while leaving its calling card in numerous areas including southern Thurston County. Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
