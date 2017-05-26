Students demand firing of professor who objected to asking whites to leave campus
Bret Weinstein, a biology professor at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, was surrounded by a group of student protesters Wednesday after he wrote an email objecting to plans for a Day of Absence. In the past, the Day of Absence has been a day where black and Latino students leave campus to highlight their significance on campus.
