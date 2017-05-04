Spring Fair Fills Lacey with Family Fun
Vera Kalama, 3, lets out a tiger's roar as she rides a pony alongside her grandfather, Darrell Rader of Lacey, during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017. Luis Garcia of Lacey gets a contrasting response from his sons Luis Jr., 6, and Andre, 4, as they take a run down the European Super Slide during the annual Lacey Fun Fair on the Saint Martin's University campus in Lacey on Friday, May 6, 2017.
