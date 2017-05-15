Snohomish County settles former ombudsman's free-speech case
The Daily Herald reports that the county council approved the settlement with John Koster, now a Republican state representative, on Monday. Koster was fired as ombudsman in 2014 after he signed onto a fundraising letter for an Olympia think tank, the Freedom Foundation, that criticized government union leaders for supporting left-wing causes.
