SelectHealth Names New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Risse has been named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SelectHealth. Thomas has over 25 years of experience in healthcare finance, with experience in health plans, hospital systems, medical groups, and integrated delivery systems.
