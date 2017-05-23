School bus collides with van in downtown Olympia, Washington
District superintendent Rob Friese says the van hit the bus on the driver's side on Tuesday morning, but no one on the bus was hurt. The bus contained 25 to 30 children from a 4-year-old preschool class and some parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|6 hr
|Hcp25
|1
|Legislators getting yearly raises of 2 percent,...
|18 hr
|Bob Page
|1
|Increase Penile Size Naturally
|May 19
|BRADRILEY5546
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC