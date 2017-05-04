Prohibited courtroom photos bring tensions to a head in trial of Andre Thompson, Bryson Chaplin
Tensions reached a head Thursday morning in the trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin, when Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Graham brought forward photos of Officer Ryan Donald taken during court Wednesday, in violation of court rules. The photos were posted to the Facebook page of Lisa Ganser, a friend of the Chaplin-Thompson family, who has been in court since the start of the trial.
