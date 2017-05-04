Polluted property causes headaches fo...

Polluted property causes headaches for neighbors, city of Tumwater

A garbage-infested property on the outskirts of Tumwater continues to cause problems for the city and nearby residents a year after foreclosure. Known as the Franks property, the 4.16-acre site is about a half-mile east of the Bonneville power station at 2921 54th Ave. SW and has been on the Department of Ecology's Hazardous Sites List since 2013.

