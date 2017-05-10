Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget - " but they are putting up posters
Washington state lawmakers are at an impasse when it comes to negotiating a new two-year budget that fully funds public schools. As opposed to sitting down and talking, they're venting their frustrations through posters in the Senate wings.
