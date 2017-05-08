Olympia woman injured in crash on Hwy...

Olympia woman injured in crash on Hwy 101

A South Sound woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 about 12 miles north of Shelton. The 48-year-old Olympia woman was the passenger in a black and silver 1995 Chevrolet Suburban that was heading southbound near milepost 336 when it went off the shoulder, into the ditch and rolled onto its top.

