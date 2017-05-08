Olympia woman injured in crash on Hwy 101

A South Sound woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 about 12 miles north of Shelton. The 48-year-old Olympia woman was the passenger in a black and silver 1995 Chevrolet Suburban that was heading southbound near milepost 336 when it went off the shoulder, into the ditch and rolled onto its top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.