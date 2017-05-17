Olympia police: We need help identifying May Day protesters
Olympia police are asking for the public's help to identify people connected to a protest that had moments of violence in downtown Olympia on May 1. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the disturbance , but Olympia Detective Shelby Nutter said 75 to 100 people took part in the gathering. Many of the demonstrators were dressed in black.
