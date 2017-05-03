Officer Donald makes appearance in trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin
Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald made his first appearance in the trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin on Tuesday, about six weeks after their trial on assault charges began. Chaplin and his brother, Thompson, face assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at the west Olympia supermarket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC