Officer Donald makes appearance in trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin

Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald made his first appearance in the trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin on Tuesday, about six weeks after their trial on assault charges began. Chaplin and his brother, Thompson, face assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at the west Olympia supermarket.

