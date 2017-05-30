No one injured in Lacey home fire
Nobody was injured in a house fire that was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of College St. SE., according to Lacey Fire Battalion Chief Tim Hulse. Crews from Lacey Fire District 3, the Olympia Fire Department and East Olympia Fire District 6 responded to the scene, and extinguished the fire, he said.
Read more at The Olympian.
