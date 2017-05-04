Motorcyclist flown to Harborview after injury crash near Lacey

A 25-year-old Olympia man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Wednesday night after the motorcyclist apparently crashed into a Ford Mustang, three miles east of Lacey, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report. About 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a 32-year-old Lacey man in his 1997 Ford Mustang had left a gas station and entered westbound state Route 510, just west of Rockcress Drive.

