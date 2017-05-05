Morning News: Maybe Trump Will Get Impeached but He Might Get Fired...
Impeachment Could Be a Solution, but What About a Good Ol' Fashioned Firing? This week, The New Yorker published a long and depthy analysis of two ways that Trump could be removed from office: either through the usual expected means , or via the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows for a president to be removed if he is considered to be mentally unfit. Anyone who follows his interviews and Twitter feed can attest to the latter, and his approval rating ain't helping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC