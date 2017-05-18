Memorial service for Andy Crow planned at Washington Center

A public memorial service has been scheduled for local organist Andy Crow at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on the anniversary of his birth, June 8. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the service will start at 6 p.m. at the center at 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The service will include organ music, Andy's life story, and remarks by Jill Barnes, the Washington Center's executive director.

