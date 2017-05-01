In case you missed it...
2. Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spend at least 6 years in prison : Kris Keith Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted child rape and one count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct earlier this year. He was sentenced by Judge Mary Sue Wilson on Monday in Thurston County Superior Court.
