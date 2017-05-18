Herea s what youa ve paid a " so far a " for the special session in Olympia

Lawmakers are racking up extra pay as they continue negotiating a budget in special session this year, sticking taxpayers with a growing bill that was more than $87,500 halfway through the current 30-day overtime. Records show lawmakers took roughly $75,500 in per diem between April 24 and May 7. The money typically pays for session expenses such as rent and dry cleaning.

