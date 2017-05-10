Gunfire erupts in downtown Olympia Sunday morning
Olympia police are investigating a dispute between two groups of men in downtown Olympia that resulted in gunfire, including one person who was shot in the shoulder, a spokesman for the department said Sunday. About 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Olympia police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue East after receiving several 911 calls about gunfire in the area.
