Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, also a congressman, dies
In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry is introduced from the gallery in the House chamber before Gov. Chris Gregoire's final State of the State speech to a joint session of the legislature at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Lowry, a Democrat who served in Congress for a decade before ultimately being elected governor in 1992, died Monday, May 1, 2017, following complications from a stroke, according to a news release issued by his family.
