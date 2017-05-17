Fantastic fritters a taste treat for ...

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's

With the flavor apple fritter taking home the winning taste award at the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau's annual state of tourism meeting and also honored with its own Ice Chips' candy line tasty home made apple fritters have been a hot item for decades at Lattin's Country Cider Mill & Farm. Dr. Richard Kresch outlines his company's proposal before the City of Lacey Hearings Examiner on Wednesday regarding the health hospital proposed by US HealthVest at currently vacant 605 Woodland Square Building.

