Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm

Police, fire and power personnel work to extricate a motorist in a silver car who was hit by a falling power pole and live wires along Yelm Highway near Normandy Dr. after a brief but powerful lightning storm passed through late Thursday afternoon. About 9.2 total inches of rain fell in February, while nearly 4.5 inches have been tracked just through the first nine days of March.

