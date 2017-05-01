Democracy Nowa s Amy Goodman to speak in Olympia
Tickets are now on sale to hear Democracy Now host Amy Goodman speak at the Capitol Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13. Doors open at 10 a.m. at the theater at 206 Fifth Ave SE in Olympia. Coffee and donuts will be served.
