Defense attorneys question Officer Ryan Donald for inconsistencies

Olympia police officer Ryan Donald continued his testimony in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday, fielding questions from defense attorneys on cross examination who repeatedly probed him for what they viewed as inconsistent statements regarding the events surrounding the shooting of two black men in west Olympia two years ago. Prosecuting attorneys, however, quickly came to his defense, frequently objecting to a line of questioning from defense attorney George Trejo.

