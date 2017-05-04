Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max
Ian Pfaff assembles Mad Max-mobiles for his kids from the odds and ends in his garage that might otherwise be mistaken for "junk." His two young children haven't seen the movie, but their customized kiddie cars look like they are from the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.
