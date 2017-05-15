Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes
Beautifully melodic, sometimes haunting, the lyrical sounds of flutes echoed throughout the vaulted dome of the Legislative Building in Olympia Sunday afternoon as the Olympia Flute Choir present, "A Mother's Day Concert." About 200 people attended a community meeting on Summit Lake's toxic algae.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
